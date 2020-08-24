24 Aug 2020
VN Times sits down with Linnaeus chief nursing officer Andrea Jeffery to talk Schedule Three and what it means for the future of the veterinary nursing profession.
Andrea Jeffery.
Andrea discusses how proposed legislative changes could have the biggest impact on this crucial role in decades.
Andrea joined the Linnaeus group in April 2019. She brings a wealth of academic and professional knowledge to Linnaeus and will work to enable student and registered veterinary nurses are developed to reach their full potential across all aspects of their roles in terms of being able to use their skill set and develop their careers through a clear career pathway structure.
Andrea was awarded the inaugural Bruce Vivash Jones Award in 2015 for outstanding contribution to the advancement of small animal veterinary nursing, and is an elected member of the RCVS Veterinary Nurses Council.
Andrea has extensive experience of supporting VNs through their training, which started when she was the senior nurse at the Animal Health Trust – where she gained her Certificate in Small Animal Nutrition and her RCVS Advanced Diploma.
She is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy and completed her Masters in the area of e-learning and its value to a VN curriculum. Andrea is currently completing her PhD on Reviewing the Factors which Influence Retention within the Veterinary Nursing Profession.
She was with the University of Bristol for 17 years. During this time Andrea developed the first graduate training programme for VNs and introduced a Masters by Research programme for VNs. She also helped to develop the first model of care for veterinary patients, known as the Orpet and Jeffery Ability Model (2007).