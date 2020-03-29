29 Mar 2020
A healthy gastrointestinal system is important for a pet’s all-round health. PRO PLAN® FortiFlora® is a probiotic supplement that helps maintain optimal intestinal health in cats and dogs.
Probiotics are defined as live organisms that, when fed in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host.
PRO PLAN® Fortiflora® contains a strain of E. faecium (SF68®) [E1705], a lactic acid bacterium that helps to regulate the gut microflora, and helps maintain optimal intestinal health.
Sprinkled onto the pet’s food once daily, this ‘friendly’ bacterium may also help promote optimal immune responses. Suitable for puppies and kittens.
One sachet of Canine or Feline PRO PLAN® FortiFlora® is recommended to be fed per day sprinkled over the pet’s regular food for a period of 30 days. It can also be fed on a long-term basis.
Canine and Feline PRO PLAN® FortiFlora® can be safely fed to puppies and kittens, as well as pregnant and lactating bitches and queens.
FortiFlora® is tasty and well-accepted and can also be used as an aid to enhance palatability.
Please note that all indications for Purina®Pro Plan® mentioned in this article are for the dietary support of the dog or cat with the listed condition and do not preclude appropriate medical management.
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