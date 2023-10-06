6 Oct 2023
People Match Podcast: Advice on driving your veterinary career forward, with Steve Bailey
In this exclusive People Match podcast, coach and change facilitator Steve Bailey offers advice on plotting your future, setting goals and the value of good mentors for the journey.
Steve Bailey, owner of Space Coaching Services.
When it comes to your career journey, you’re the one in the driving seat. But what’s the destination, how do you get there – and how do you even know when you’ve arrived?
In this exclusive People Match podcast, coach and change facilitator Steve Bailey offers advice on plotting your future, setting goals and the value of good mentors for the journey.
STEVE BAILEY
Owner, Space Coaching Services
Steve is a partner at Space Coaching Services, a company specialising in supporting teams and organisations – especially vet practices – to be the best that they can, through a range of coaching-inspired diagnostic and support services.
Coaching since 2017, Steve has both a certificate and a diploma in coaching and mentoring from the Institute of Leadership and Management.
During his coaching career he has provided support to, among others, head teachers, teaching and learning specialists and IT specialists, as well as veterinary professionals. He has recently been part of a project team implementing a mentoring programme within a large not-for-profit organisation.