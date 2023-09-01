Introducing a new diet

There can often be challenges with acceptance of any new diets in cats – particularly in renal patients. If there are any concerns that a cat is suffering from nausea this should be medically managed in advance of introducing a new diet and the cat should be home and settled before diet introduction. To maximise the likelihood of success, a renal diet most similar to that which the cat is currently on should be selected. Whilst selecting a wet renal diet may be preferable to maximise fluid intake and support hydration, if a cat has only ever eaten dry food it is sensible to select a dry diet. Owners can also consider trialling renal diets from different brands, as textures and flavours do differ.