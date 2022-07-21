21 Jul 2022
Big 6: COVID – where do we go from here?
After six months of contemplation, speculation and heated debate, our Big 6 series draws to a conclusion with a final forum that considers the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while revisiting our five previous topics and asking the question: “Where do we go from here?”
For the final instalment of our Big 6 series, sponsored by Purina, we revisited the topics from our previous five articles and asked our panel the question: “Where do we go from here?”
We asked former RCVS president and IVC chief medical officer Amanda Boag, veterinary business consultant Alan Robinson, practice owner Lorna Clark, Purina’s scientific affairs manager Libby Sheridan and innovation expert Greg Dickens to help us find the answer.
The topics discussed in our final live forum covered the previous parts of this series:
- transformational technology
- client care
- engaging employees
- finance and regulation
- operational opportunities
Find other episodes in the Big 6 series, and their accompanying articles, at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6