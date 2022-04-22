22 Apr 2022
Big 6: Engaging employees
For the third article in the Big 6 series, we invited a panel of industry experts to debate some of the key dynamics around employee engagement.
This episode features former RCVS president and IVC Evidensia chief medical officer Amanda Boag, Vets4Pets people director Gordon Dunn, VMG senior vice president Rich Casey, business consultant Alan Robinson, SPVS board member and consultant Peter Orpin, co-founder of WellVet and the Vet Mums group Liz Barton, and practice owners Lorna Clark and Cees Bennett.
While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under five main headings:
- pay and conditions
- leading culture change
- flexible thinking
- female leadership
- the next generation
Find this and other episodes in the Big 6 series at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6
This episode comes to you in association with Vets4Pets, whose inaugural “Project Listen” report was published in February 2022 with the aim of challenging the status quo and striving for a better working environment for all veterinary teams.
For further details, visit www.vets4petscareers.com/project-listen/