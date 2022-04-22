Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

22 Apr 2022

Big 6: Engaging employees

For the third article in the Big 6 series, we invited a panel of industry experts to debate some of the key dynamics around employee engagement.

author_img

James Westgate

Job Title
Big 6: Engaging employees

This episode features former RCVS president and IVC Evidensia chief medical officer Amanda Boag, Vets4Pets people director Gordon Dunn, VMG senior vice president Rich Casey, business consultant Alan Robinson, SPVS board member and consultant Peter Orpin, co-founder of WellVet and the Vet Mums group Liz Barton, and practice owners Lorna Clark and Cees Bennett.

While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under five main headings:

  • pay and conditions
  • leading culture change
  • flexible thinking
  • female leadership
  • the next generation

Find this and other episodes in the Big 6 series at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6

This episode comes to you in association with Vets4Pets, whose inaugural “Project Listen” report was published in February 2022 with the aim of challenging the status quo and striving for a better working environment for all veterinary teams.

For further details, visit www.vets4petscareers.com/project-listen/