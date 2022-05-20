20 May 2022
Big 6: Finance and regulation
Finance and regulation is the fourth part in our series exploring six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession today and in the future.
For the fourth article in the Big 6 series, we invited chief executive of XLVets Andrew Curwen, founder and director of the Animor vet group Patrick Magrath, SPVS board member and consultant Peter Orpin, and practice owners Lorna Clark and Cees Bennett to debate some of the key dynamics around finance and regulation.
While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum – which is also available in full as a podcast – the discussion has been grouped under six main headings:
- sustainable growth
- mending the model
- cost of living crisis
- the corporate landscape
- regulation or delegation?
- the vet-led team
Find this and other episodes in the Big 6 series at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6