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20 Jun 2022

Big 6: Operational opportunities

Operational Opportunities is the fifth part in our series exploring six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession today and in the future.

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James Westgate

Job Title
Big 6: Operational opportunities

For this penultimate forum in our Big 6 series, Vet Times invited business consultant Alan Robinson; innovation consultant Greg Dickens; co-founder of WellVet and the Vet Mums group Liz Barton; and practice owners Lorna Clark and Jenny Millington to discuss how practices should approach the many operational challenges and opportunities in a post-pandemic world.

While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under three main headings:

  • powering people
  • structured services
  • system solutions

Find this and other episodes in the Big 6 series at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6