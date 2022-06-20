20 Jun 2022
Big 6: Operational opportunities
Operational Opportunities is the fifth part in our series exploring six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession today and in the future.
For this penultimate forum in our Big 6 series, Vet Times invited business consultant Alan Robinson; innovation consultant Greg Dickens; co-founder of WellVet and the Vet Mums group Liz Barton; and practice owners Lorna Clark and Jenny Millington to discuss how practices should approach the many operational challenges and opportunities in a post-pandemic world.
While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under three main headings:
- powering people
- structured services
- system solutions
Find this and other episodes in the Big 6 series at www.vettimes.co.uk/big6