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28 Mar 2022

Big 6: Great expectations – client care

The second in our series of roundtable podcast discussions exploring six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession, both today and in the future, places a focus on client care.

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James Westgate

Job Title
Big 6: Great expectations – client care

For the second of our Big 6 podcasts, we invited veterinary business consultants Alan Robinson and Alison Lambert, innovation expert Greg Dickens, VMG president Rich Casey and practice owner Jenny Reason to discuss the wide-ranging impacts of a fast–evolving client base.

While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under four main headings:

  • COVID client care
  • managing clients
  • client connection
  • client value perception