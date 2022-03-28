28 Mar 2022
Big 6: Great expectations – client care
The second in our series of roundtable podcast discussions exploring six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession, both today and in the future, places a focus on client care.
For the second of our Big 6 podcasts, we invited veterinary business consultants Alan Robinson and Alison Lambert, innovation expert Greg Dickens, VMG president Rich Casey and practice owner Jenny Reason to discuss the wide-ranging impacts of a fast–evolving client base.
While many areas and topics were debated during the course of our latest live forum, the discussion has been grouped under four main headings:
- COVID client care
- managing clients
- client connection
- client value perception