28 Feb 2022
Big 6: transformational technology
For the first in the Big 6 podcast series, our all-star panel kicks off with a discussion on the impact of technology on the veterinary profession – specifically telemedicine and digital connection, practice management systems, and wearables and other advances.
Almost five years ago the Big 6 project broke new ground with a series of hard-hitting articles focused on the six core dynamics shaping the veterinary profession at that time.
Now, Big 6 is back, with a series of in-depth articles and long-form podcasts to bring Vet Times readers exclusive insights and analysis about the dynamics driving the sector today, and in the future…
For the first discussion in the series, we invited business consultant Alison Lambert, IT expert Jack Peploe, innovation consultant Greg Dickens, practice owner Jenny Reason, and vet business owners Thom Jenkins and Jamie Crittall to discuss the impact of technology on the profession.
As expected with the enormous scope of this opening topic, discussions touched on many areas, but generally fell under three broad themes: telemedicine and digital connection, practice management systems, and wearables and other advances.