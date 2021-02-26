26 Feb 2021
BSAVA Congress Special with Julian Hoad
BSAVA Congress 2021 is taking place this year from 25 to 27 March. To tell us all about it, we are joined by Julian Hoad, chairman of the delegate experience committee.
Julian Hoad
This year, congress is all online, so this week we are joined by Julian Hoad, chairman of the delegate experience committee, who speaks to Vet Times editor James Westgate about the challenges of planning BSAVA Congress as an online event, and talk about the treats in store for delegates at this year’s event.
For more information on BSAVA Congress 2021, visit www.bsavaevents.com
Julian is sole owner od Crossways Veterinary Group. He qualified from the Royal Veterinary College in 1996, having previously obtained a degree in microbiology and biochemistry. He has particular interests and experience in ultrasonography and surgery, and was awarded an honsMBVNA in 2014 for his services to the veterinary nursing profession.
With regard to BSAVA Congress, Julian is chair of the working subgroup ‘Delegate experience’ and part of the subgroup ‘Programme planning’, and says his aim is to “get the most fun possible out of a virtual conference.”