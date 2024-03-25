CMA LIVE DISCUSSION: Thoughts from the profession

SUSAN PATERSON MA, VetMB, DVD, DipECVD, FRCVS

Sue Paterson qualified from Cambridge in 1984. After a time in mixed practice in Devon she took her certificate then British and European diplomas in veterinary dermatology and has been an RCVS and European Specialist for more than 20 years. She has recently been elected as a Fellow of the RCVS for meritorious contributions to clinical practice.