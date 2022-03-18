18 Mar 2022
Congress Times: BSAVA Wellbeing Zone and presidential priorities, with Alison Speakman
BSAVA vice president Alison Speakman joins Congress Times editor Tom Jackson to discuss her aims and ambitions for the presidency she inherits in May 2022, as well as her journey with the BSAVA.
Alison Speakman will take over the BSAVA presidential chain of office when the association holds its annual meeting in May. She joined Congress Times editor Tom Jackson to discuss her aims and ambitions for the role, as well as her journey with the BSAVA.
Dr Speakman has also spearheaded the creation of the Wellbeing Zone, which debuts at this year’s congress being in Manchester from 24 to 26 March. In this podcast, she explains her reasons for leading the initiative and what she hopes delegates will take away from the zone.
For more details about congress – including social activities, well-being initiatives, clinical content and exhibition listings – check out the BSAVA Congress Times digital issue.
Alison Speakman BVMS(Hons), PhD, CertAVP, MRCVS
Dr Speakman qualified from the University of Glasgow in 1991 and, after a year in mixed practice in Lancashire, completed a residency in feline medicine followed by a PhD on Bordetella bronchiseptica infection. Following a short period of post-doctoral research, she returned to small animal practice in Lancashire.
Apart from a two-year spell as a veterinary technical director in industry and a year in Australia, Dr Speakman has remained with her roots in the north-west for most of her working life. She currently works in a small animal practice in Lancashire and has recently completed her CertAVP.
Dr Speakman first joined the BSAVA as a new graduate and has been a member ever since, joining her local regional committee in 1995 followed by spells on the education committee, congress committee and PetSavers committee, and as honorary secretary. She currently sits on the BSAVA’s north west regional committee.