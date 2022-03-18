18 Mar 2022
Congress Times: Sheldon Middleton on hybrid BSAVA presidency and congress
Congress Times editor Tom Jackson speaks to the BSAVA president ahead of the association’s first congress in Manchester from 24 to 26 March 2022. The event is also being held online.
Sheldon Middleton, BSAVA President 2021-2022
For more details about congress – including social activities, well-being initiatives, clinical content and exhibition listings – check out the BSAVA Congress Times digital issue.
Sheldon Middleton VetMB, BA, MA, MRCVS
Sheldon is managing director of RVC Veterinary Practices (an arms-length company owned by the RVC) and principal at Acorn House Veterinary Hospital in Bedford. He has been with the practice for 15 years.
A graduate of the University of Cambridge, he has a particular interest and a general practitioner certificate in ophthalmology. He has been a member of the BSAVA Board for the past six years and has volunteered for the association since graduation.
Dr Middleton is 2021-22 BSAVA president, and one of the key focus areas of his presidency has been shaping Congress 2022 into the ultimate veterinary get-together as the UK released from the challenges and constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.