However, anorexia and hyporexia are common, especially immediately after surgery. To encourage hyporectic patients to eat, nursing care is key. Voluntary food intake can be encouraged in multiple ways, such as making sure the food is fresh (so only leaving it down for short periods of 20-30min), heating it to body temperature, and hand-feeding if this suits the patient. Catering to the patient’s food preferences in terms of dry or wet diets is also important, with texture being particularly significant for cats. Offering several options concurrently in a ‘buffet’ is now often advised against to reduce food aversions. Other elements of holistic care, such as providing adequate pain relief and making sure the environment is calm with a natural light-dark cycle, should also be factored in5,10.