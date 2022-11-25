25 Nov 2022
In this People Match podcast, Emily discusses her journey to help those looking to make a change in the direction of their own working lives, as graduate programme lead for The Pets at Home Vet Group.
Emily Bridges, graduate programme lead at The Pets at Home Vet Group.
Welcome to this Vet Times Jobs People Match Podcast, in which we’re joined by Emily Bridges, graduate programme lead at The Pets at Home Vet Group.
Emily has diversified in her career, and here she takes us through her own journey to help others looking to make a change in the direction of their own working lives.
Emily graduated from the first cohort at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science in 2011. She spent eight-and-a-half years in small animal practices in Birmingham and Brighton before taking on the role of graduate programme lead at Vets4Pets.
During her time in practice she developed a keen interest in education, mentoring numerous student vets, nurses and new graduates as well as supporting small group teaching at Surrey.
In her current role, she supports around 200 Vets4Pets graduates across the UK, providing pastoral support and a comprehensive programme of CPD. She is a trained practitioner in both emotional intelligence and insights as well as being a mental health first aider.
Emily lives in Brighton and spends most of her time either in the sea or renovating her project house.
This podcast was first available exclusively to users signed up to our Vet Times Jobs People Match service. For more information, visit www.vettimes.co.uk/peoplematch