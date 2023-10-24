24 Oct 2023
“Maybe the cost of living crisis can help us be more pragmatic and more welfare-focused. Certainly, we’re looking very closely at what we do and auditing our outcomes and deciding what is going to do the greatest good for the greatest number in terms of the treatment we can offer…”
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Welcome to a very special Vet Times podcast – our 100th episode.
The episode’s host, Vet Times editor James Westgate, said: “I’d like to take this chance to thank you guys for listening over the years and helping us to reach this magnificent milestone.
“To mark the occasion, we decided to do something a little bit different and a little bit special, so we’re delving into the world of contextualised veterinary care – and to help us do that, we have assembled a panel of some of the leading vets in the charity sector.”
Joining us in this episode are Alison Thomas, head of veterinary services at Blue Cross; RSPCA chief veterinary office Caroline Allen; Steve Howard, head of clinical services at PDSA; Dogs Trust deputy director Runa Hanaghan; and Maggie Roberts, director of feline welfare at Cats Protection.