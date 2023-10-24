24 Oct 2023

Ep 100: Contextualised veterinary care

“Maybe the cost of living crisis can help us be more pragmatic and more welfare-focused. Certainly, we’re looking very closely at what we do and auditing our outcomes and deciding what is going to do the greatest good for the greatest number in terms of the treatment we can offer…”

Alison Thomas, Caroline Allen, Maggie Roberts, Runa Hanaghan, Steve Howard Job Title Share

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