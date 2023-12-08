8 Dec 2023
“Very few drugs have undergone proper testing for safety and efficacy in old animals. It’s only in the last 15 years when we've had that happening for drugs being specifically developed for use in old animals – particularly, for example, with osteoarthritis…”
In the past 30 years, veterinary understanding of ageing and age-related diseases in pets has grown considerably.
To discuss some of the conditions, treatments and management strategies, Mike Davies joins the Vet Times Podcast once more.
The accompanying article, “Geriatric dogs: conditions, treatment and management” was in Vet Times (Volume 53, Issue 45, Pages 6-14)”, and is avalable online.
Mike qualified from the RVC, has RCVS postgraduate certificates in veterinary radiology and small animal orthopaedics, and holds a fellowship by examination in clinical nutrition in cats and dogs.
He is an RCVS specialist in veterinary nutrition (small animal clinical nutrition). Mike has worked in academia and private practice, and for several pet food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. He speaks internationally on clinical nutrition and geriatrics, and founded the original City and Guilds certificate in small animal nutrition, and the BVNA certificates in small animal and exotic nutrition.
He runs Provet’s certificate course in clinical nutrition.