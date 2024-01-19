19 Jan 2024
Ep 104: Latest on anthelmintic resistance in horses, with Jacqui Matthews
“Basically, we have resistance across the board, with no new active anthelmintics coming to market as far as we’re aware from the feedback we’re getting from the animal health sector.”
Jacqui Matthews
Intestinal helminths are an issue in horses, and anthelmintic resistance is an increasingly common concern for vets and equine clients to be aware of.
In this Vet Times Podcast, Jacqui Matthews updates us on the latest situation.
This episode accompanies the article Prof Matthews wrote for Vet Times Volume 54, Issue 03 – “The worms have turned: an update on anthelmintic resistance” – which features more on this topic.
JACQUI MATTHEWS BVMS, PhD, FRSB, FRSE, FRCVS
Jacqui qualified as a veterinary surgeon, completed a PhD in parasitology and then worked in academia for more than 25 years, leading a range of interdisciplinary projects focused on helminth infections of ruminants and horses.
During this time, she taught many undergraduates and postgraduates in the subject area, and was awarded more than £13 million in competitive funding for research, from which more than 140 peer-reviewed papers have been published.
Jacqui has written numerous layarticles, given seminars and workshops to stakeholders promoting sustainable helminth control practices, and for many years was technical advisor to the Control of Worms Sustainably in Cattle initiative and parasitology expert on the UK Veterinary Products Committee.
She sits on several sub-groups of the CANTER initiative, set up to develop and promote best practice guidelines for parasite control in horses. One of her inventions – an ELISA test for equine small redworm – was commercialised by Austin Davis Biologics in 2019 and, in 2022, she moved to this company as director of veterinary science, where she leads the research and development programme.