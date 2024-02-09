9 Feb 2024

Ep 105: Big 6 Live – AI threats and opportunities in the veterinary world

“Anybody can go out and develop AI tools… and if they’re coming into our practices, we need to be able to determine how we integrate those into our clinical decision making in a way that actually benefits patient outcomes.”

Jack Peploe, Liz Barton, Oli Viner, PJ Noble, Sue Paterson, Thom Jenkins Job Title Share

Big 6 Live at SPVS 2024.