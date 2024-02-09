9 Feb 2024
Ep 105: Big 6 Live – AI threats and opportunities in the veterinary world
“Anybody can go out and develop AI tools… and if they’re coming into our practices, we need to be able to determine how we integrate those into our clinical decision making in a way that actually benefits patient outcomes.”
Big 6 Live at SPVS 2024.
Following the success of the inaugural Vet Times Big 6 Live during the 2023 SPVS Congress, Allister Webb returns with a specially selected panel of six experts to discuss how AI will impact the veterinary world.
The session considered how we can implement AI in practice, whether we can effectively regulate it, and saw panellists discuss the biggest opportunities and challenges that AI could present.
Allister also opened up to the floor to delegate’s questions on this ubiquitous and evolving topic.
Learning outcomes
- What can we do and what should we do?
- How do we engage our colleagues and our clients with AI?
- What are the opportunities and challenges arising from the use of AI?