16 Feb 2024
Ep 106: Dental radiography options, with Hannah van Velzen
“I know people think us dentists hammer on about dental x-ray all the time, but there's a reason for that. For us it's as important as an ophthalmoscope to an ophthalmologist, or an otoscope to someone looking down ears – we just wouldn't be able to do what we do without it.”
While a fundamental of dentistry, intra-oral radiography is often not a part of standard practice set up.
Making a case for what that can, and should, perhaps change, Hannah van Velzen joins the Vet Times Podcast once more.
Hannah’s article accompanying this podcast, “Dental radiography made easy”, was published in Vet Times (Volume 54, Issue 07, Pages 6-9)
HANNAH VAN VELZEN BSc, MSc, CSAVP(Dentistry), MRCVS
Hannah van Velzen BSc, MSc, CSAVP(Dentistry), MRCVS, graduated from Utrecht University in the Netherlands in 2016. She worked in general practice in the UK for six years, developing a strong interest and passion for veterinary dentistry.
Having completed the European School for Advanced Veterinary Studies (ESAVS) Certificate of Small Animal Veterinary Practice in Dentistry, Hannah is now working at Eastcott Referrals in Swindon as a resident in dentistry, oral and maxillofacial surgery. She is also secretary of the British Veterinary Dental Association and regularly assists with the teaching of dentistry courses at ESAVS.