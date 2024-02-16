16 Feb 2024

Ep 106: Dental radiography options, with Hannah van Velzen

“I know people think us dentists hammer on about dental x-ray all the time, but there's a reason for that. For us it's as important as an ophthalmoscope to an ophthalmologist, or an otoscope to someone looking down ears – we just wouldn't be able to do what we do without it.”

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