29 Mar 2024
Ep 108: Corneal ulcers in dogs and cats, with Chris Dixon
“It’s astounding the number of clients that tell me it's quite normal for their dog to sleep with their eyes open – which, obviously, may also point you towards a potential reason as to why that patient has developed an ulcer.”
Chris Dixon
A problem in dogs and cats, as well as horses, corneal ulcers can be a common and potentially serious condition to face in general practice.
Chris Dixon, clinical director at referral practice Veterinary Vision, runs through some of the considerations for the Vet Times Podcast.
He wrote the article “Corneal ulcers update in canine and feline pets” in Vet Times 54.09 (pages 8-12).
CHRIS DIXON BVSc, CertVOphthal, MRCVS
Chris graduated from the University of Bristol and spent several years working in first opinion mixed practice in the North York Moors and Cumbria before deciding to focus on ophthalmology.
He is a clinical director of Veterinary Vision, a dedicated ophthalmology referral practice within the Linnaeus group. Chris has a particular interest in advanced ocular imaging, corneal cross-linking and retinal detachment surgery.