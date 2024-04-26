26 Apr 2024
“This can be very frustrating to diagnose and treat because it’s not really a disease, it’s a <em>group</em> of diseases – and it's a lot of things we still don’t know.”
Cecilia Villaverde
Chronic enteropathies in dogs and cats are characterised by gastrointestinal problems that manifest over a period of three weeks or longer.
Dietary strategies are key, so specialist vet Cecilia Villaverde, board-certified in veterinary nutrition, runs us through some of these considerations and more in this Vet Times Podcast.
Her article to accompany this podcast, “Gastrointestinal problems and latest thinking in pets”, was in Vet Times Volume 54, Issue 11.
Cecilia obtained a veterinary degree in 2000 and a PhD in animal nutrition in 2005 by the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB), Spain.
She worked as a post-doctoral researcher in feline nutrition at the University of California, Davis, where she also completed a residency in small animal clinical nutrition at the Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.
She is board certified in veterinary nutrition by the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine (Nutrition) and by the European College of Veterinary and Comparative Nutrition since 2010.
After working as the chief of service of the veterinary teaching hospital nutrition service in UAB for six years, Cecilia is now a consultant in clinical nutrition for Expert Pet Nutrition and Veterinary Information Network.
She is the co-chair of the WSAVA Global Nutrition Committee and has written several articles and book chapters on the topic of companion animal nutrition.