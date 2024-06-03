3 Jun 2024

Ep 110: Feline hypertension, with Sam Taylor

“This is why I love working with cats; because you’ve got to be ‘on it’ – it's not just prescribing the drug, it’s thinking about how we’re going to give it, how that’s going to affect the relationship between the owner and the cat… I love all those intricacies, but it can be frustrating.”

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