3 Jun 2024
Ep 110: Feline hypertension, with Sam Taylor
“This is why I love working with cats; because you’ve got to be ‘on it’ – it's not just prescribing the drug, it’s thinking about how we’re going to give it, how that’s going to affect the relationship between the owner and the cat… I love all those intricacies, but it can be frustrating.”
Hypertension is serious condition in cats, and likely under-diagnosed in practice.
Feline specialist Sam Taylor joins the Vet Times Podcast to run through some of the diagnostic and treatment considerations.
This episode accompanies the article “Feline hypertension – latest on diagnostics and treatment” from Vet Times Volume 54, Issue 15, Pages 6-10.
SAMANTHA TAYLOR BVetMed CertSAM DipECVIM-CA MANZCVS(Medicine of Cats) FRCVS
Sam is a feline specialist working for the International Society of Feline Medicine as its academy lead, and also at Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists as a medicine specialist.
She also works clinically as a locum specialist in various clinics, seeing canine and feline medicine cases.