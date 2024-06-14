14 Jun 2024
Ep 111: Otitis externa latest thoughts, with Irina Matricoti
“I would say that the most important steps when we approach otitis are more-or-less the same that we need when we approach any other skin issue…”
Irina Matricoti
Otitis externa is a common condition in dogs and cats and one requiring much veterinary input to treat and manage.
To share some of her thoughts on the disorder, European veterinary dermatology specialist Irina Matricoti joins the Vet Times Podcast.
This episode accompanies Irina’s article for Vet Times (Volume 54, Issue 22, Pages 8-11), “Otitis externa – treating and managing a painful condition”.
IRINA MATRICOTI DVM, DipECVD
Irina obtained her degree in 2008 from the University of Bologna. Afterwards, she worked in small animal practice and, during 2008-10, completed a postgraduate programme in veterinary cytology. More recently, between 2016-19, she completed a residency programme in veterinary dermatology and became a European-certified specialist.
Irina now works as a dermatology specialist in private practice and at the Veterinary Teaching Hospital of the University of Bologna.