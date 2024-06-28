28 Jun 2024
Ep 112: Managing refractory epilepsy in dogs, with Mark Lowrie
“There’s a few nice little neat things you can do in terms of dietary modifications that can be beneficial and, typically, result in minimal to no side effects. Things like medium chain triglyceride (MCT) diets have shown real promise in reducing seizure frequency.”
Refractory, or pharmacoresistant epilepsy affects one in three dogs with epilepsy, and defines them as having frequent and severe seizures, despite appropriate drug therapy.
Specialist vet Mark Lowrie joins the Vet Times Podcast to explain some of the challenges for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of the condition
Dr Lowrie has written an article on this topic for Vet Times (Volume 54, Issue 18, Pages 6-12), called “Canine refractory epilepsy – management considerations”.
MARK LOWRIE MA, VetMB, MVM, DipECVN, MRCVS
An RCVS specialist in veterinary neurology, Mark qualified from the University of Cambridge and then worked in first opinion small animal practice.
Following an internship at the RVC, he moved to the University of Glasgow to complete a residency in veterinary neurology.
He has a master’s degree in steroid responsive meningitis-arteritis in dogs and has a particular interest in involuntary muscle contractions, reflex epilepsy, inflammatory central nervous system disease and feline neurology.
He is a director at Movement Referrals, a veterinary consultant to the International Society of Feline Medicine and Petplan’s “Vet of the Year” 2022.