22 Aug 2024
Ep 113: Sustained management of canine OA, with Ross Allan
“Contextualised care is a phrase that’s bandied around, but I think this is what vets in general practice have been doing for decades – that ability to take on board owners perceptions, the diagnosis, the evidence base… and then tailor our treatment as best we can to fit what, more often than not, is not a perfect scenario.”
Ross Allan BVMS, PGCertSAS, MRCVS
When it comes to ongoing, sustained management of osteoarthritis (OA), collaboration between the veterinary team and owners is vitally important.
To talk more about this fascinating area, Ross Allan joins the Vet Times Podcast.
This podcast episode accompanies the Vet Times article “Sustained management of OA” (Volume 54, Issue 29, Pages 6-11).
ROSS ALLAN BVMS, PGCertSAS, MRCVS
Ross graduated from the University of Glasgow in 2001, gaining his BSAVA Certificate in Small Animal Surgery in 2014 and RCVS Advanced Practitioner status in 2015.
He is clinical director of referrals at Pets’n’Vets, Glasgow, where he leads Roundhouse Referrals, treating many lame dogs with orthopaedic injuries, as well as developing the team management of many osteoarthritic patients.