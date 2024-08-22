22 Aug 2024

Ep 113: Sustained management of canine OA, with Ross Allan

“Contextualised care is a phrase that’s bandied around, but I think this is what vets in general practice have been doing for decades – that ability to take on board owners perceptions, the diagnosis, the evidence base… and then tailor our treatment as best we can to fit what, more often than not, is not a perfect scenario.”

Ross Allan Job Title Share

Ross Allan BVMS, PGCertSAS, MRCVS