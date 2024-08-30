30 Aug 2024
Ep 114: Preventive health care for indoor cats, with Ellen Marcinkiewicz
“So if you’ve got a low-risk indoor cat, owners might be happy to avoid that banket three-monthly endoparasite treatment ... but it is really important to have that conversation, keeping in mind the impact parasites can have.”
Ellen Marcinkiewicz BVSc, MRCVS
With more than a third of cats now largely living their lives indoors, ensuring preventive health needs are met for the whole feline population has grown in significance.
Vet Ellen Marcinkiewicz, of International Cat Care (iCatCare), covers more on this subject in this Vet Times Podcast.
She has written an article to accompany this podcast for Vet Times (Volume 54, Issue 23, Pages 5-10) with Laura Watson, RVN at iCatCare, called “Preventive health care advice for indoor cats”.
ELLEN MARCINKIEWICZ BVSc, MRCVS
Ellen is communications manager at iCatCare. She is also a qualified veterinarian with more than eight years of experience in small animal practice, working in her home country of Australia and at the Massey University Veterinary Teaching Hospital in New Zealand.
Ellen then moved to the UK, where she worked as a locum vet before making the transition into veterinary communications.
Further resources
Resources for further information, some of which were covered in the podcast, include:
- www.icatcare.org (for owner advice)
- www.catcare4life.org (for veterinary professionals)
- ISFM and AAFP Environmental Needs Guidelines
- ABCD guidelines
- ESCCAP Guidelines
- WSAVA Vaccination Guidelines