6 Sept 2024
Ep 115: Oncology update, with Nick Bacon
“Can we treat patients smarter – smaller surgeries, smaller treatments, less aggressive sometimes – but get the same or better outcomes? And that’s what we want, right? Better quality of life for less intervention.”
Nick Bacon
A rapidly evolving discipline, oncology medicine has made significant strides in the past decade, and will continue that development in the coming years.
To share some of the latest knowledge on diagnosis, staging and treatment, Nick Bacon joins this Vet Times Podcast.
His article, “Oncology: update on diagnosis, staging and treatment options”, was in Vet Times volume 54, issue 30, pages 6-9.
NICK BACON MA, VetMB, CertVR, CertSAS, DiplECVS, DACVS, FRCVS
Nick was the BSAVA PetSavers resident in soft tissue surgery and oncology at the University of Cambridge, and completed a fellowship in surgical oncology at the Animal Cancer Center, Colorado State University.
He was part of the surgical oncology faculty at the University of Florida from 2006-2014. Nick then moved back to the UK and was appointed professor of surgical oncology at the University of Surrey’s School of Veterinary Medicine.
Nick co-founded Aura Veterinary, a referral hospital in Guildford, seeing patients from across the UK for consultations in medical, surgical and interventional oncology, internal medicine and soft tissue surgery.
He is also a diplomate of the European and American colleges of veterinary surgeons (ACVS), a past-president of the Veterinary Society of Surgical Oncology and an ACVS founding fellow of surgical oncology.