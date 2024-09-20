20 Sept 2024
“The races that I lost, when I should have won: they are the moments that made me that winner, more than just training hard or eating well, or whatever – it was the losses; just finding out who you are... and it creates the hunger.”
Sally Gunnell OBE
Recorded live at BEVA Congress 2024 in Liverpool, Vet Times’ chief reporter Allister Webb talks to one of the most successful British sportswomen of all time.
Sally Gunnell OBE won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles. She opened the 2024 congress, spoke in the sessions looking at the social license of sporting competition, but still found the time to speak to Vet Times about former glories and where her ambition, hard work and tenacity have led her in the proceeding years.
Sally Gunnell is still the only British female athlete to have won Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth titles, and was the first female 400 metres hurdler in history to win Olympic and World titles and break the world record.
Following her retirement from a highly successful international athletic career, Sally is now a sort-after international keynote speaker, founder of Sally Gunnell Health & Wellbeing, a brand ambassador, topical pundit and author.
She has written four books on fitness, health, self-fulfilment and well-being, and is a regular on morning TV sofas and topical TV slots.