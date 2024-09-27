27 Sept 2024

Ep 117: BEVA president Bruce Bladon on the year ahead and the future of equine sport

“Do I agree with Chris Whitton that racing in Australia might stop if death rates aren’t controlled? I totally agree; and I think exactly the same could happen here – and the idea that ‘racing will always happen because it’s such a big industry’ is short-sighted.”

Bruce Bladon Job Title Share

BEVA president Bruce Bladon.