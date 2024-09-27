27 Sept 2024
“Do I agree with Chris Whitton that racing in Australia might stop if death rates aren’t controlled? I totally agree; and I think exactly the same could happen here – and the idea that ‘racing will always happen because it’s such a big industry’ is short-sighted.”
BEVA president Bruce Bladon.
Recorded live at BEVA Congress 2024 in Liverpool, Vet Times’ chief reporter Allister Webb talked to incoming president Bruce Bladon about his forthcoming year in office and the future of equine sport.
Bruce Bladon graduated from Edinburgh University in 1988 and spent a year in mixed practice before joining an equine practice. He went on to complete a residency in surgery and has worked as equine surgeon at Donnington Grove since 1998.
Bruce’s interest is equine surgery, including arthroscopy, fracture repair, colic and airway surgery. He also has an interest in imaging including MRI, scintigraphy and radiology. He was equine surgeon for the Rio Olympic Games and was awarded a fellowship of the RCVS in 2016 for meritorious contributions to clinical practice.
Bruce was appointed as president of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) for 2024/25.