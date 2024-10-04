4 Oct 2024
Ep 118: OA’s impact on pets’ lives, with Sophie Platt and Sarah Cooper
“As vets we’re naturally drawn to the medical treatment options, but we mustn’t forget the important management changes for arthritis: exercise considerations, weight loss, environmental changes, joint supplements, physio, hydro – acupunture, even – all of these should be an intrinsic part of any treatment plan.”
Sophie Platt and Sarah Cooper.
Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts cats and dogs, but considerations need to be tailored for each animal at every stage.
To discuss the different approaches, Sophie Platt and Sarah Cooper – who jointly authored the article “OA: the impact on pets’ lives” – join this episode of the Vet Times Podcast.
SOPHIE PLATT BVSc, MRCVS
Sophie graduated from the University of Bristol in 2012, after first completing a BSc in Animal Science from the University of Nottingham.
She spent a short time in mixed practice before settling into small animal first opinion work. On the pursuit of diversification, she gained a medical writing qualification and now splits her time between clinical work and running her veterinary writing business, enjoying the variety this brings.
SARAH COOPER BVetMed(Hons), MRCVS
Sarah graduated from the RVC in 2003. Since graduation she has worked in small animal practice both as a general practitioner and at referral level.
She is the clinical director at a Highcliff Veterinary Practice in Suffolk, as well as a freelance writer for Canine Arthritis Management and other organisations. She has special interests in small animal medicine, pain medicine and quality improvement.
SPONSORED
Control osteoarthritis pain and inflammation for seven days with just one dose.
Daxocox is the only once-weekly, first-line NSAID for all stages of OA.
Want to learn more about Daxocox – and how it can help to improve client adherence? For further details, or to book a meeting with an Animalcare territory manager, visit www.animalcare.co.uk/daxocox_meeting/