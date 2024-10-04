4 Oct 2024

Ep 118: OA’s impact on pets’ lives, with Sophie Platt and Sarah Cooper

“As vets we’re naturally drawn to the medical treatment options, but we mustn’t forget the important management changes for arthritis: exercise considerations, weight loss, environmental changes, joint supplements, physio, hydro – acupunture, even – all of these should be an intrinsic part of any treatment plan.”

Sarah Cooper, Sophie Platt Job Title Share

Sophie Platt and Sarah Cooper.