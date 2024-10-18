18 Oct 2024

Ep 119: Talking bluetongue at BCVA Congress 2024, with Fiona Lovatt

“I’m really concerned that we don’t have farmers reporting [bluetongue]. I mean, it's a notifiable disease so there’s no doubt that people should be the authorities; I worry that we are not – and that worries me from an animal welfare point of view if farmers aren't even talking to their own vets about it.”

Fiona Lovatt Job Title Share

Fiona Lovatt.