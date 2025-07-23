23 Jul 2025
With thousands of aspiring students waiting to hear if they’ve achieved the grades they need to go to vet school this autumn, Allister Webb takes a look behind the scenes at the University of Central Lancashire’s new veterinary training facilities in Preston.
The department, which is preparing to welcome its third cohort in September, recently opened its new school building following a £40 million building project.
Pete Holland, UCLan’s director of veterinary partnerships, joins Allister to discuss the school’s continuing development and some of the key issues currently facing the veterinary education sector.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/