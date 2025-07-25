25 Jul 2025
Ep 124: Control strategy to prevent FMD in UK, with CVO Christine Middlemiss
Christine Middlemiss, UK CVO, says the recommendations reflect the importance of early detection.
As the Government issues a plea to holiday makers not to bring back meat and dairy products from Europe amid concerns over foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), Chris Simpson speaks to the UK’s chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss.
The plea comes as the Government launches an updated FMD control strategy to enhance its ability to prevent or respond to FMD outbreaks.
An EU-wide ban on personal imports of meat and dairy was issued by Defra in April after a wave of cases were discovered in several countries across the continent.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/