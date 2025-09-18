18 Sept 2025
Ep 125: Present and future disease challenges, with Ceva’s Loic Jégou
With avian flu and bluetongue continuing to pose challenges, plus the re-emergence of foot and mouth disease in mainland Europe, 2025 has so far been a year of growing unease at the threat from animal diseases.
As politicians and industry groups voice their concerns about present and future challenges, Allister Webb asks what should vets really be concerned about and how ready are we to respond to the next major disease outbreak?
Loic Jégou, Ceva Animal Health’s vice-president for Europe, joins Allister to share his thoughts on the current situation and what needs to be done to prevent a future crisis.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/