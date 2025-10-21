21 Oct 2025
Ep 126: Vet technicians and the issues they are facing, with Danielle Chesek
With an expected shortage of 24,000 companion animal veterinarians expected in the United States by 2030, the pressure is mounting on veterinary technicians to plug the gap.
At the same time, vet techs are also dealing with familiar issues with retention, burnout, and underutilisation.
Danielle Chesek, a certified vet tech and team lead for the vet tech programme at Penn Foster Group, joins Chris Simpson to discuss the role of veterinary technicians and the issues they’re facing.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/