30 Oct 2025
Ian Battersby and Scott Weese.
Speaking at BEVA Congress in September, vet and leading antimicrobial expert Scott Weese challenged current thinking on antibiotic course length and called for evidence to show that shortening courses can lead to the development of resistance.
“How does (administering antibiotics) less cause more resistance?” he asked the packed amphitheatre at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre. “It doesn’t. I’ll buy you a beer if you can give me a plausible explanation for that.”
Here, Prof Weese and fellow antimicrobial expert Ian Battersby join Vet Times’ Chris Simpson to discuss the issue and the ongoing challenges surrounding antimicrobial stewardship.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 Licence.