3 Nov 2025
BVA president Rob Williams.
New BVA President Rob Williams joins Allister Webb to discuss his first few weeks in the role and the challenges facing the UK veterinary sector right now.
Rob shares his thoughts on the Competition and Markets Authority’s provisional remedy recommendations, how the professions can help to secure legislative reform and how clinicians can help to shape a brighter future in their practice.
Credit for music
“Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/