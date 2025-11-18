18 Nov 2025
With many owners still struggling with the cost of caring for their pets, the crisis, together with wider economic pressures, is also having a significant impact on the charitable sector.
Blue Cross director of veterinary services Paul Manktelow joins Allister Webb to discuss the issue and the radical changes his organisation is making in a bid to tackle it.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/