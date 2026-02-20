20 Feb 2026
BVA president Rob Williams, outside BVA headquarters in central London. Image: BVA
With consultations on reforming veterinary legislation now finally underway, BVA president Rob Williams returns to the podcast to discuss his hopes and fears for the process with Allister Webb.
The consultation is open for submissions until 25 March.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/