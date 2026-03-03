3 Mar 2026
With the nomination deadline for the 2026 BVA Awards looming on 16 March, last year’s BVA Young Vet of the Year winner Leah Hunter joins Chris Simpson to talk about her experiences of winning the accolade and life as a mixed practice vet in Orkney.
Dr Hunter, of Flett and Carmichael Veterinary Surgeons, was recognised for her “extraordinary dedication; compassion; unwavering devotion to her patients; and professionalism in all aspects of her work”.
She also discusses her work with multiple charities as an Orkney Nature Festival trustee, a British Divers Marine Life Rescue medic and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme volunteer.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/