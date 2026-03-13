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13 Mar 2026

Ep 137: US veterinary issues, with AVMA president Michael Bailey

Ep 137: US veterinary issues, with AVMA president Michael Bailey

Michael Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Chris Simpson sits down with Michael Q Bailey, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), to discuss the issues facing veterinarians in the United States.

Dr Bailey discusses rural veterinary workforce shortages and the AVMA-sponsored legislation set to tackle the issue, the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, and the latest efforts to combat the re-emerging threat of New World Screwworm.

Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/