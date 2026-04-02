2 Apr 2026
Ep 138: Cats with extreme conformations, with Claire Roberts and Madison Rogers
With purebred and pedigree cats becoming increasingly popular among pet owners, Cats Protection feline welfare researcher Claire Roberts speaks about her recent welfare review of concerns associated with purebred cats with extreme features.
Meanwhile, the charity’s associate director of advocacy, campaigns and external affairs, Madison Rogers, discusses Cats Protection’s campaign for cat breeding to be regulated across the UK.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/