1 May 2026
Ep 139: Thoughts on CMA measures and process, with VMG president Rebecca Robinson
A month on from the Competition and Markets Authority’s (CMA) publication of its final remedies for the UK pet sector, vet leaders gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel for VMG Congress.
VMG president Rebecca Robinson joined Chris Simpson to discuss the feeling among delegates about the measures and give her own thoughts on the CMA process.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/