14 May 2026
Ep 140: Mentorship and NAVC plans, with Jon Townsend
Jon Townsend, president of NAVC's board of directors for 2026-27.
Chris Simpson sits down with new president of the North American Veterinary Community’s (NAVC) board of directors, Jon Townsend, to discuss his plans to expand mentorship opportunities across the profession during his presidential year.
Dr Townsend also discusses the latest updates on the outbreaks of avian influenza in dairy herds across the United States and offers his take on veterinary telemedicine.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/