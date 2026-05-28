28 May 2026
Ep 141: Brachycephalic dog breeds, with Dan O’Neill and Rowena Packer
Amid falling Royal Kennel Club registrations of key brachycephalic dog breeds, RVC academics Dan O’Neill and Rowena Packer join Chris Simpson to discuss the efforts of the UK’s Brachycephalic Working Group.
Prof O’Neill and Dr Packer provide updates on their latest research, the launch of the Innate Health Assessment tool [https://www.innatehealthassessment.org/] and discuss the role vets have to play in bringing an end to animals with extreme conformation.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/