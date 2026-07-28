28 Jul 2026
Ep 142: Gut microbiome research, with Phil Watson
Earlier this year, a landmark study offered a “dramatic increase” in our understanding of the canine microbiome.
One of its authors, Phil Watson, senior research manager at Waltham Petcare Science Institute, sat down with Chris Simpson to discuss the study’s findings and how they might be used to help vets tailor treatments to animals’ individual gut microbiomes in the future.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/