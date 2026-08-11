11 Aug 2026
The first clinical trials for veterinary application of low-intensity focused ultrasound (LIFU) are getting underway in the United States to generate clinical evidence on its potential as a non-invasive for chronic pain management.
Texas-based veterinarian Mandy Moody, director of clinical research at Pelara and SecureDX, which have partnered to launch the trials, joins Chris Simpson to explain the science behind LIFU and where she hopes it might fit into the future of veterinary medicine.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/