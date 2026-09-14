Register

Login

NewsClinicalJobs

Search Articles & More

Vet Times logo

Vets

All Vets newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingInternational

Vet Nursing

All Vet Nursing newsSmall animalLivestockEquineExoticWork and well-beingOpinion

Business

All Business newsHuman resourcesBig 6SustainabilityFinanceDigitalPractice profilesPractice developments

Media

VideosPodcastsDigital EditionCrossword

14 Sept 2026

Ep 144: Defining overtreatment, with Elizabeth Mullineaux and Caroline Allen

Ep 144: Defining overtreatment, with Elizabeth Mullineaux and Caroline Allen

In June, BVA Live’s Interactive Zone hosted the packed session “When is enough, enough? How do we define overtreatment?”, which made for lively and thought-provoking debate.

The session’s chairs, BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux and Caroline Allen, director at Pet Lighthouse and former chief veterinary officer of the RSPCA, sat down with Chris Simpson to take the discussion further.

Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/