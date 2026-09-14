14 Sept 2026
Ep 144: Defining overtreatment, with Elizabeth Mullineaux and Caroline Allen
In June, BVA Live’s Interactive Zone hosted the packed session “When is enough, enough? How do we define overtreatment?”, which made for lively and thought-provoking debate.
The session’s chairs, BVA senior vice-president Elizabeth Mullineaux and Caroline Allen, director at Pet Lighthouse and former chief veterinary officer of the RSPCA, sat down with Chris Simpson to take the discussion further.
Podcast music: “Funky Chunk” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/